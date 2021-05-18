Double Click 970×250

Ali Khan Hyderabadi Hits An Impressive TikTok milestone

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 02:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
TikTok Milestone

Pakistan’s leading TikTok star Ali Khan Hyderabadi, from Hyderabad Sindh, has managed to make a name for himself on the short video sharing app TikTok.

The number of followers on Ali Khan Hyderabadi’s TiKTok account has reached 11 million.

Ali Khan Hyderabadi has become the second TikTok personality in the list of Pakistani boys who has reached a milestone of 11 million followers on the app.

Prior to Ali Khan Hyderabadi, the title was held only by Zulqarnain Sikandar, a famous TikTok hero from Lahore.

How did TikTok star Ali Khan Hyderabadi become famous?

Ali Khan Hyderabadi became popular on the short video sharing app TikTok in a very short span of time due to his unique style.

When the first TikTok video of Ali Khan Hyderabadi went viral, people not only liked his style and the way he walked but users also started copying him.

The videos Ali Khan Hyderabadi has uploaded to his TikTok account have received millions of likes so far.

Earlier, Ali Khan Hyderabadi had said in a morning show on a private TV channel that he wanted to try his luck in dramas and films in the future as he has been keen on becoming an actor since childhood.

Ali Khan Hyderabadi said that he used to work in a shoe shop but after gaining popularity owing to his TikTok videos, more fans started coming to the shop than customers. Due to this, he quit his job and spent all his time making TikTok videos. The TikTok videos he made also became a source of income for him.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
Mahira Khan
2 hours ago
“I was Scared To Take Up Indian Projects After Ban On Pakistani Artists”: Mahira Khan

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much...
Fawad Khan Palestine
3 hours ago
Fawad Khan spotted in Lahore at the protest in support of Palestine

Leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in...
Meghan's Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah's Mental Health Series
3 hours ago
Meghan’s Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah’s Mental Health Series

The trailer for a web series on mental health produced by American...
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of 'This Fast Life': Take A Look
3 hours ago
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of ‘This Fast Life’: Take A Look

One of the most stylish actresses of Pakistan showbiz Industry Yashma Gill...
Alizeh Shah critics
4 hours ago
Alizeh Shah astutely responds to critics and backlash

Alizeh Shah, a young emerging actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, responded...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
4 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
25 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
29 mins ago
Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public...