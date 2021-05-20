BTS: How Suga Deals With His International Fans?

BTS Suga recently sat down for an interview and was frank about his strategies for breaking down the language barrier between him and his international followers.

Suga admitted, “When I was growing up, of course, I listened to American hip-hop and pop, and my English is not very good. So I read the lyrics and the translations of the lyrics.”

Suga highlighted how the degree of wordplay used in all songs can sometimes be difficult to translate and understand by foreign speakers and learners.

“Obviously, what native speakers of English may consider the key lines, the key verses, the punchlines, I really couldn’t understand them because of the intricacies of the language. And, I think, that’s an unavoidable part of the language barrier.”

“I think, it’s important to try to find a happy medium where people from both languages and cultures or other languages understand it. So we try to write lyrics sort of in the happy middle, that can be understood by people speaking other languages.”

He concluded by saying,

“And also, I’m studying English more and more, trying to get more familiar with it. So if we can get both Korean speakers and English speakers to understand the lyrics, that would be great. But again, that’s something I experience as well.”