Double Click 970×250

BTS: How Suga Deals With His International Fans?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 08:57 pm
Adsense 300×600
BTS Suga

BTS Suga recently sat down for an interview and was frank about his strategies for breaking down the language barrier between him and his international followers.

Suga admitted, “When I was growing up, of course, I listened to American hip-hop and pop, and my English is not very good. So I read the lyrics and the translations of the lyrics.”

Suga highlighted how the degree of wordplay used in all songs can sometimes be difficult to translate and understand by foreign speakers and learners.

“Obviously, what native speakers of English may consider the key lines, the key verses, the punchlines, I really couldn’t understand them because of the intricacies of the language. And, I think, that’s an unavoidable part of the language barrier.”

“I think, it’s important to try to find a happy medium where people from both languages and cultures or other languages understand it. So we try to write lyrics sort of in the happy middle, that can be understood by people speaking other languages.”

He concluded by saying,

“And also, I’m studying English more and more, trying to get more familiar with it. So if we can get both Korean speakers and English speakers to understand the lyrics, that would be great. But again, that’s something I experience as well.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Kurulus: Osman
54 mins ago
Kurulus: Osman: Episode 59 Creates History!

The 59th episode of the Turkish drama "Kurulus: Osman", which aired on...
Jannat Mirza engagement with Umer Butt
4 hours ago
TikTok Star Jannat Mirza Is Engaged ?

Famous TikTok star Jannat Mirza has finally found her soul mate as...
Urwa Hocane
5 hours ago
Trying to get my strength back slow & steady, Urwa Hocane

Leading actress of the Pakistani television and film industry Urwa Hocane recently...
Rap Competition Star Rapper
6 hours ago
Pakistan’s First Reality Rap Competition, Star Rapper Teaser Launched

BOL Entertainment is set to launch Pakistan's first reality rap competition, Star...
Mahira Khan
6 hours ago
It is difficult to shoot scenes which require holding hands, Mahira Khan

Everyone’s beloved actress and supermodel of Pakistan Mahira Khan says that she...
Ghana Ali special message
6 hours ago
Ghana Ali shares a special message for married women

Leading actress Ghana Ali, who recently tied the knot, has shared a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Elon Musk Tesla Bitcoin
27 mins ago
Cryptocurrencies Recover after Elon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet

The crypto society briefly lost faith in Elon Musk’s “whispering” abilities after...
Horoscope Today
50 mins ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 20, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Kurulus: Osman
54 mins ago
Kurulus: Osman: Episode 59 Creates History!

The 59th episode of the Turkish drama "Kurulus: Osman", which aired on...
2 hours ago
UNGA Session: Death echoes in every home in Gaza, says FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing the 67th plenary meeting of...