Father Of Mathira Passes Away; She Urges Fans To Pray For Him

13th May, 2021. 10:39 am
Mathira's father passed away

Father of bold social media personality Mathira has passed away here on Thursday.

Mathira, who is quite controversial for her unapologetic moves, took to her Instagram and informed fans about her father’s demise sharing a heartfelt note for him.

“Time doesn’t seem to heal the heartache this time. I miss you so much and I hope you are in a better place. If tears could bring you back to the world, I know you would be alive now, but since we have no power over life occurrences, I will keep praying for you till the day we meet again. I miss you, Baba #myhero #myfirstlove. I wish I could hug for the last time and empty my heart out! Please pray for him,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mothira M. (@real_mathira)

