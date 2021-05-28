Double Click 728 x 90
Friends: Jennifer Aniston almost lost her role of Rachel Green

Suhaib Ahmed

29th May, 2021. 12:24 am
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston thanked her role in the classic nineties sitcom, Friends because of which she surged to the top.

However, many of her fans would be unaware of is how Jennifer almost lost her role of Rachel Green on the show.

On a show, Gayle King in the House, Aniston revealed to the show host that when she was auditioning for her sitcom Friends role, the director ‘James Burrows’ warned Jennifer that the series ‘Muddling Through’, in which she was already acting, would return for another season “just to spite this show [Friends].”

If that did happen, it would have placed Aniston’s role as Rachel at risk.

Aniston said, “Sure enough, they [the show] actually did. They picked it up just for three episodes. And so that’s when other girls—and then Friends sort of had a moment of, ‘Ooh, we should start just having a backup for Rachel’”.

She recalled, “I remember my friends calling me saying, ‘I’m auditioning for Rachel. Will you help me with the…’ And I was like, what? What?”

Jennifer then asked her producer if she could quit her role as ‘Madeline Cooper’ on ‘Muddling Through’ to keep Rachel Green alive.

She remembered, “That’s when he said, ‘I’ve seen that show Friends, I saw that show. I saw the pilot. That’s not going to make you a star. This show will make you a star.’ And then the rest is history”.

