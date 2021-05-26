Double Click 728 x 90
Kim Kardashian failed baby bar exam, says, ‘I am a failure’

Web Desk

27th May, 2021. 12:08 am
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more than a year but she failed her baby bar exam.

In the exclusive sneak peek episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim made a shocking announcement to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. She said “So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,”

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” she explains in the clip. “After year one, you have to take the baby bar.”

“This one actually is harder, I hear than the official bar,” she added.

She shared how she spent “six weeks straight” studying but got a score of 474 instead of a 560, which is needed to pass.

“I am a failure,” she says. “To not pass gets your spirits down. It makes you want to give up.”

“I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless,” Kourtney said of their late father Rob Kardashian who was a famous attorney.

“Just the fact that you’re pursuing this.”

The reality TV star expressed her dilemma of overtaking the baby bar the second time.

“I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun — it’s my 40th. I planned this whole trip and it’s too late cancel,” she says. “And if I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?”

