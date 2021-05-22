Double Click 970×250

Meesha Shafi Shares Photo After Receiving First Covid Vaccine Dose

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 11:57 am
Adsense 300×600
Meesha Shafi Shares Photo After Receiving First Covid Vaccine Dose

Singer Meesha Shafi informed her fans through her social meddia that she has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Got my first COVID-19 jab today at a vaccine drive-thru surrounded by rides in a theme park! All very symbolic as this pandemic has been such a rollercoaster,” Meesha wrote on Twitter while sharing a photo.

Pakistan’s singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment controversy with Ali Zafar.

Singer Ali Zafar had won the defamation case and Meesha Shafi granted a punishment of three-year imprisonment.

The rumours created a hue and cry on social media as both singers began trending on Twitter.

However, the ‘Boom Boom’ singer clarified her stance that she has not been thrown into prison. She urged others not to believe in fake news.

Later, the singer made her ‘haters’ speechless as she shared new photos on her Instagram handle. Sharing a photo, she mentioned the caption, “Here’s a picture of me not going to jail, suckers!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi)

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

26 mins ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Lady Gaga Raped
3 hours ago
“I had a total psychotic break”, Lady Gaga Recalls Intense Pain After Being Raped At 19

Famed American singer Lady Gaga has dished new details about being traumatic...
Star Rapper
14 hours ago
Star Rapper All Set To Be Aired Tomorrow

BOL Entertainment is all set to release the first episode of Pakistan’s...
body doubles of Bollywood stars
16 hours ago
Have a look at the body doubles of Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Hrithik Roshan and Tapsee Pannu

Bollywood stars are considered superheroes in India. In movies, these actors are...
Ali Zafar Pak China
17 hours ago
Ali Zafar Releases New Song To Celebrate 70 Years Of Pak-China Friendship

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has once again won the hearts of Pakistanis...
Pakistani artists
21 hours ago
Pakistani artists discouraged to work in India by Indian political party

India once again did not stop its hateful comments towards the Pakistani...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives
14 mins ago
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the...
MTJ brand publicity by critics
15 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Thanks Critics For Free Publicity Of His Brand ‘MTJ’

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has extended thankfulness to all the critics...
26 mins ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash
28 mins ago
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane...