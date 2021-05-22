Meesha Shafi Shares Photo After Receiving First Covid Vaccine Dose

Singer Meesha Shafi informed her fans through her social meddia that she has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Got my first COVID-19 jab today at a vaccine drive-thru surrounded by rides in a theme park! All very symbolic as this pandemic has been such a rollercoaster,” Meesha wrote on Twitter while sharing a photo.

Got my first #COVID19 jab today at a vaccine drive-thru surrounded by rides in a theme park! All very symbolic as this pandemic has been such a rollercoaster 🎢 #GetVaccinated 💉🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0nVmCALBBp — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) May 22, 2021

Pakistan’s singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment controversy with Ali Zafar.

Singer Ali Zafar had won the defamation case and Meesha Shafi granted a punishment of three-year imprisonment.

The rumours created a hue and cry on social media as both singers began trending on Twitter.

However, the ‘Boom Boom’ singer clarified her stance that she has not been thrown into prison. She urged others not to believe in fake news.

Later, the singer made her ‘haters’ speechless as she shared new photos on her Instagram handle. Sharing a photo, she mentioned the caption, “Here’s a picture of me not going to jail, suckers!”

