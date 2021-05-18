Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Are Officially A Couple Now

One of the most talked-about Pakistani celebrity couples, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, has made their relationship official.

Taking to Instagram, Minal Khan shared photos with her beau from their “Baat Pakki” ceremony.

She wrote,

“Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said”

On the other hand, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared PDA-filled photos on his Instagram account, making everyone jealous of his beautiful to-be wife.

Earlier, showbiz stars Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had confirmed their engagement this Valentine’s Day and later celebrated one year of their romance.

The couple got engaged after confirming that they are dating in November last year following Minal’s 22nd birthday.