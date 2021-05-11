Muneeb Butt Highlights The Importance Of Covid Vaccination

Pakistani actor and Aiman Khan’s husband Muneeb Butt has received the fist jab of coronavirus vaccine.

The Zid actor on Tuesday shared a picture of him while getting vaccinated on his Instagram account and highlighted the importance of covid vaccination.

“The only purpose of posting this pic is to highlight the importance of Covid Vaccination.

Get your Vaccination done and help Govt. of Pak to win this battle against covid”, wrote Muneeb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

However, netizens told him the importance of wearing a mask properly in the comments section.

One of the social media users wrote,

“What is the purpose of taking off your mask? I was posted in the vaccination centre today and you and your friend kept taking your masks off and when asked to wear them properly, he was rude and still kept removing it anyways. Kindly follow proper sops as it bugs us doctors so much when we see people neglecting basic and the simplest of rules.”

Another one wrote,

“That’s great you have posted it for awareness but you should wear your mask properly first, otherwise vaccine couldn’t help you.”

On the other hand, many netizens were amazed to know that the actor has received the vaccine, as for now people above the age of 40 are receiving the vaccine in Pakistan.

Many Pakistani actors including Nida Yasir, Bushra Ansari, Samina Pirzada, Adnan Siddiqui, and others have been vaccinated against coronavirus.