Nick Jonas Gives Details Of Injuries From His Bike Accident

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 07:59 pm
Nick Jonas

American singer Nick Jonas has updated about his health after he got injured in a bike accident.

Nick Jonas appeared in a late night show in which he gave details of his accident and told his rib was cracked because of it.

“I’m good,” Nick shared.

“When I sit upright like this, I’m totally fine. But yeah, it’s been a weird couple days recovering from a rib injury because they basically tell you at the hospital, ‘There’s nothing we can do.’ And so you just have to wait it out. But it’s all good.”

The Sucker singer went on to say that,

“We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers, and I, and it was a competitive thing.”

“But we all looked at each other beforehand because the race was actually pretty intense. We said, ‘Just take it easy, let’s not overdo it.’ And so I was being responsible—I wasn’t being overly competitive. But just, something happened.”

He continued,

“It was one of those things where the steering wheel or whatever, the handlebars, just kind of got out from under me, and I just tumbled, man. And when I hit the ground, I actually felt like, ‘Oh, no, I’m going to hurt one of my brothers,’ because we’re all this close, racing. But then when I got up, I was like, ‘Nope, nope. It’s me.’

