Nimra Khan Steals The Show With Her breathtaking bridal Shoot

Gorgeous showbiz actress Nimra Khan is treating fans with her breathtaking bridal photoshoot which makes her look like a timeless beauty.

Nimra Khan has donned a beautiful burgundy red ensemble all covered with gold, green and white stonework. The red net dupatta that accompanies the dress accentuates the thread work in the center adds more charm to her look.

She appears with a heavy bridal makeup look and beautiful yet intricate jewellery. Her entire look reflects nothing but opulent finesse with absolute perfection.

Take A Look:

Nimra Khan is considered one of the phenomenal actresses of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She started her career by playing a brief role in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga.

The model-turned-actress never fails to impress her fans and followers with her inspiring styles.

Earlier, Nimra Khan had proved the look is the “it” style of the season as she posted photos in a puff sleeve maxi dress.

She took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of her in a vintage puff-sleeve dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)