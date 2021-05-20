Over-loaded with cuteness, Actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with her enthralling Instagram post in which she appears to be black beauty.

Noor Zafar took to social media and shared a stunning picture with her admirers donning a gorgeous black saree.

However, her hair falls straight along with heavy earrings added to her charismatic beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

After the post went viral, several netizens, fellow celebs and famed actress Sarah Khan, who is also Noor’s sister, gushed over her timeless beauty.

Earlier, speaking about if she mingles or not, Noor was rumoured to be in a relationship with YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, as they are seen together mostly.

She then clearly refuted the claims and said that Shahveer is like a brother to her.

Noor Zafar Khan made her acting debut with the role of Noor-ul-Ain in Preet Na Kariyo Koi in 2015.

She had begun her career with modelling and appeared in several television commercials. She then appeared as Noor in Urdu1’s short film Noor opposite Asim Azhar.