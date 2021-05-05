Double Click 970×250

Prince William Shares New Details About Princess Charlotte’s 6th Birthday Celebration

Web Desk

05th May, 2021. 12:50 pm
Prince William Says Daughter Princess Charlotte Had a ‘Lovely’ Birthday,

Prince William has shared sweet details about the birthday celebration of his daughter Princess Charlotte, who turned 6 on May 2.

While visiting Babcock Vehicle Engineering to learn about the company’s new ventilator prototype, the future king was asked how his daughter had enjoyed her recent birthday, to which he replied, “She had a lovely day, thank you.”

He then explained, “Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun.”

Their youngest, Prince Louis, also celebrated a birthday recently; he turned three in April and started school.

The royal couple also celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary not too long ago.

