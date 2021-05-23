Sana Javed Looks Celestial In This Gorgeous Tea Pink Attire

The most lovely and adorable actress Sana Javed, who has begun her journey from Ms to Mrs with singer Umair Jaswal, left fans gushing over her recent stunning snaps.

Taking to Instagram, donning a gorgeous tea pink crippled lehenga with an embroidered shirt, the Dunk actress left fans gushing over her timeless beauty.

Keeping it all simple yet elegant, Sana chose her short hair to fall straight and wore a light pink lipstick with minimal makeup.

The post has garnered immense love reacts within very less time as fans are drooling over the actress’s ultimate beauty.

Sana Javed is undoubtedly a beautiful and talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She never fails to impress her followers through her acting skills or undeniably good looks.

She is famous for her roles in popular dramas Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, and Ruswai in which she appeared in the main lead roles.

Currently, the actress is seen in the drama serial Dunk, which is a super hit, alongside Bilal Abbas, Nauman Ijaz and others.