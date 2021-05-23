Double Click 970×250

Sana Javed Looks Celestial In This Gorgeous Tea Pink Attire

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 11:45 am
Adsense 300×600
sana javed

The most lovely and adorable actress Sana Javed, who has begun her journey from Ms to Mrs with singer Umair Jaswal, left fans gushing over her recent stunning snaps.

Taking to Instagram, donning a gorgeous tea pink crippled lehenga with an embroidered shirt, the Dunk actress left fans gushing over her timeless beauty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

Keeping it all simple yet elegant, Sana chose her short hair to fall straight and wore a light pink lipstick with minimal makeup.

The post has garnered immense love reacts within very less time as fans are drooling over the actress’s ultimate beauty.

Sana Javed is undoubtedly a beautiful and talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She never fails to impress her followers through her acting skills or undeniably good looks.

She is famous for her roles in popular dramas Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, and Ruswai in which she appeared in the main lead roles.

Currently, the actress is seen in the drama serial Dunk, which is a super hit alongside Bilal Abbas, Nauman Ijaz and others.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Hamza Naimal selfie
20 mins ago
Naimal, Hamza Leave Fans Spellbound With Their Loved-Up Selfie

One of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar...
Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan
43 mins ago
Why Did Pakistan Ban Mia Khalifa’s TikTok Account In The Country?

Former lewd star Mia Khalifa, who is quite controversial for her immoral past,...
13 hours ago
Celebrities show support to Zoya Nasir After she broke off her engagement

Many Pakistani celebrities have reached out to show their support to Zoya...
Engin Altan Duzyatan
16 hours ago
Video: Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul Bey Shows Off His Golf Skills

There is nothing that the Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan is not...
16 hours ago
Father of model Hasnain Lehri Passes Away

Father of famed model Hasnain Lehri has passed away on Saturday (today)....
Bella Hadid
17 hours ago
Bella Hadid says she’s not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community

After the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, American model Bella Hadid called...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Four Killed in an armed brawl in Shikarpur
5 mins ago
Four Killed in an armed brawl in Shikarpur

At least four people were killed in an armed clash between two...
Hamza Naimal selfie
20 mins ago
Naimal, Hamza Leave Fans Spellbound With Their Loved-Up Selfie

One of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar...
Karachi Power outage
30 mins ago
Karachi: No Respite From Hour-Long Power Outage In Few Areas

The restoration efforts are progressing swiftly after Karachi faced a major power...
Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan
43 mins ago
Why Did Pakistan Ban Mia Khalifa’s TikTok Account In The Country?

Former lewd star Mia Khalifa, who is quite controversial for her immoral past,...