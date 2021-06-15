Asim Azhar impressed after hearing Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat on flute

Asim Azhar‘s songs are loved by his fans but this time the singer himself has become a fan of a busker.

A short video has been shared by Asim Azhar on his Instagram Story in which the person present can be seen playing the melody of the famous song ‘Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat’ on the flute.

Asim Azhar’s shared story has been shared on various social media pages where a large number of fans are highly praising the street performer who played the tune of Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat on a flute.

It may be recalled that Atif Aslam had humbly released his soulful track in Ramadan, offering blessings and peace upon the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Apart from Atif Aslam, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi and Kumail Jaffery have awakened the magic of their beautiful voices in the spiritual track.