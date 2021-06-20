Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

BOL Entertainment’s ‘BOL Kaffara’ Surpasses 100 Million Views On YouTube

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 03:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
BOL Kaffara More than 100 M Views

BOL Entertainment, one of the emerging platforms for all the desired artists, is working at its best to promote a vast number of singers and artists who are still unidentified and waiting for their fate to shine.

With all the remarkable achievements, BOL Entertainment has achieved another milestone after its original version of BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the most viewed songs ever released in Pakistan.

The song from BOL Entertainment’s show Parlour Wali Larki has garnered immense love and appreciation since its release.

Sung by Sehar Gul Khan and Shehbaz Fayaz Qawwal, the song is worth listening to as the singers did their best to make this song tug at the heartstrings of the listeners with their soulful voice.

BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga’ Reaches More Than 100M Views

BOL Beats – BOL Kaffara:

On the other hand, BOL Beats had released its second track of the same song featuring singers Anilka Gill and Zaain-ul-Abideen.

However, Zaain and Anilka added more charm to the song with their stellar singing skills, proving that Pakistani singers can compete with the rising popularity of Indian Music.

Zaain and Anilka blended the tune of folk music with the modernized western touch and were loved by everyone.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ertugrul
44 mins ago
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

On Father's Day, leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the...
Chris Martin
1 hour ago
Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband, is now like a “brother” to her

With her recent statement regarding ex-husband Chris Martin, Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow...
Burak Ozcivit
2 hours ago
On Father’s Day, Burak Ozcivit shares a heartwarming shot with his son

Burak Ozcivit, the title character in the historical drama series Kurulus: Osman,...
Varun Dhawan
6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt just had a cute Twitter interaction

When Chris Pratt offered love to his Indian followers, including megastar Varun...
Prince Harry
7 hours ago
Prince Harry’s son Archie has no hope of becoming a prince

Even if Prince Charles becomes king, it appears that Prince Harry and...
Angelina Jolie
7 hours ago
Angelina Jolie enjoys outing with her son Knox

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood celebrity and supermom, is usually spotted out with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan
21 mins ago
Pakistan records 1,050 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Pakistan has on Sunday (today) recorded 1050 new cases of the novel...
Ertugrul
44 mins ago
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes his dad on Father’s Day

On Father's Day, leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the...
Sinovac vaccines by China
45 mins ago
Pakistan receives 1.55M Sinovac vaccine doses from China

Pakistan has on Sunday received a special consignment of Sinovac vaccine of...
According to ECP, 15 sections of the Election Act are in Constitution
52 mins ago
ECP says 15 sections of the Election Act are in violation of the Constitution

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally expressed its reservations about...