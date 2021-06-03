Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Brad Pitt says his first priority is his children’s well-being

Hina Masood

03rd Jun, 2021. 11:35 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt opened up about his concern about his children as he said that his first priority is to see his children well-being first amid the court war with Angelina Jolie

The actor wants his full attention and focuses on their kids first after a judge ruled in his favor recently, granting him joint custody. Reveals the source who spoke to Metro.co.uk, the Ad Astra

“This decision was a significant development towards Brad finally having additional custody, but the process is still ongoing,” revealed the source.

“His priority has and continues to be for his children’s wellbeing and for more time with them. He has kept things private and this decision only became public after a response for the other side was shared with the AP,” they went on to say.

The actress was bitterly disappointed by the Pitt and the ruling that came in his favor.

A grapevine earlier told Page Six: “There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.”

“Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this,” they said.

“This trial lasted for several months and there were a ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this,” they added.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Angelina Jolie
10 hours ago
Angelina Jolie is ‘bitterly disappointed’ after custody battle

Angelina Jolie is not happy with Brad Pitt following their custody battle....
10 hours ago
“My Vote Is For Nikkah” – Mathira Opposes Malala Yousafzai’s Anti-Marriage Remarks

Mathira Khan, one of the boldest celebrities, has expressed her views on...
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram
11 hours ago
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram A Very Happy Birthday With A Lovely Note

Former national cricket team captain Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram has penned an...
Maya Ali Instagram
12 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Wardrobe Inspo In This Lime Green Summer Outfit

Pakistani showbiz’s talented actress Maya Ali is serving her fans major on-point glamour...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...