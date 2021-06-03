Brad Pitt says his first priority is his children’s well-being

Brad Pitt opened up about his concern about his children as he said that his first priority is to see his children well-being first amid the court war with Angelina Jolie

The actor wants his full attention and focuses on their kids first after a judge ruled in his favor recently, granting him joint custody. Reveals the source who spoke to Metro.co.uk, the Ad Astra

“This decision was a significant development towards Brad finally having additional custody, but the process is still ongoing,” revealed the source.

“His priority has and continues to be for his children’s wellbeing and for more time with them. He has kept things private and this decision only became public after a response for the other side was shared with the AP,” they went on to say.

The actress was bitterly disappointed by the Pitt and the ruling that came in his favor.

A grapevine earlier told Page Six: “There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.”

“Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this,” they said.

“This trial lasted for several months and there were a ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this,” they added.