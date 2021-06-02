Double Click 728 x 90
Dur-e-Fishan Channels Some Hollywood Glamour; Take A Look!

02nd Jun, 2021.
Dur e Fishan Channels Some Hollywood Glamour

The stunning and fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has won many hearts with her first drama as she performed the role of the elder sister of lead actress Hania Aamir as “Irum” in the drama serial Dil Ruba. She has impressed everyone with her stellar acting skills in the drama serial.

The actress effortlessly channelled her Hollywood glamour in a recent photoshoot and proved that she can pull off any outfit and look serpahicly.

Take A Look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Undoubtedly, Dur-e-Fishan has left fans obsessed with her smokin’ looks. She chose bold red lips to add more charm.

However, the gorgeous actress had shown her glam game on peak and garnered numerous love reacts from fans.

In the drama serial Bharaas, the young actress has garnered immense love and appreciation with her stellar performance.

Bharaas turned out to be a hit after its last episode went on air and social media users praise the acclaimed acting skills of Zubab Rana, Dur-e-Fishan and Omer Shahzad in the leading roles.

