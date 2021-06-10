Guess Who The Celebrity Baby Is In The Picture

One of the leading actresses of the Pakistan showbiz industry has shared a throwback picture from her childhood.

Most artists post their childhood and adolescence memories on social media accounts, which soon go viral.

The image above is of actress Mawra Hocane which she shared on Instagram a few hours ago. The actress mentioned in the caption of her post that the picture is a golden memory from 20 years ago.

The actress wrote, “A very special person told me; remember who you were as a child & try to do that little pure human proud, you’d never lose sight of the right path.”

At the end of the caption, Mawra also thanked her fan for the special edit.

Take a look at another throwback picture of the renowned actress: