“I never do selfies” Amber Heard

American film and television actress Amber Heard on Sunday looked stunning in a couple of new selfies she posted on her Instagram account.

She captioned the picture leaving her fans smiling “I never do selfies,”

The actress has confirmed that she would be part of upcoming “Aquaman 2” which has been titled “The Lost Kingdom”.

Amber, who recently appeared in “Gully”, on Friday posted a picture with her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa.

The title of the Aquaman sequel has sparked yet another round of criticism for American actor Amber Heard.

Following the announcement of the sequel’s title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, fans urged the creators to boycott Heard in light of the domestic abuse case in which she and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, were involved.