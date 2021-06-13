Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“I never do selfies” Amber Heard

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

13th Jun, 2021. 07:39 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
amber heard

American film and television actress Amber Heard on Sunday looked stunning in a couple of new selfies she posted on her Instagram account.

She captioned the picture leaving her fans smiling “I never do selfies,”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

The actress has confirmed that she would be part of upcoming “Aquaman 2” which has been titled “The Lost Kingdom”.

Amber, who recently appeared in “Gully”, on Friday posted a picture with her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa.

The title of the Aquaman sequel has sparked yet another round of criticism for American actor Amber Heard.

Following the announcement of the sequel’s title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, fans urged the creators to boycott Heard in light of the domestic abuse case in which she and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, were involved.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dua Lipa
1 hour ago
Dua Lipa becomes the most listened to artist in the world

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has become the second most listened...
Yasir Hussain vaccine
3 hours ago
Yasir Hussain receives Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain has received the Covid-19 vaccine and...
Ayeza Khan
3 hours ago
Ayeza Khan looks Ravishing in White Dress

The most followed Pakistani actress on Instgram, Ayeza Khan, has left her fans...
Neslisah Alkoclar
3 hours ago
Ertugrul Star Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest photos goes viral

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan who played the the role of Ertugrul...
Esra Bilgic
4 hours ago
Esra Bilgic looks Gorgeous in her latest photos

‘Esra Bilgic’, who played the role of ‘Halime’ in ‘Ertugrul’, became a...
Minal Khan engagement
4 hours ago
Minal Khan Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Engagement Ceremony

Actress Minal Khan has recently shared more gorgeous pictures from her dreamy...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Covid-19 Sindh
9 mins ago
Another 580 cases of covid-19 have been reported in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 580 more cases of...
Punjab budget 2021
54 mins ago
Punjab budget for 2021-22 will be presented tomorrow

Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented tomorrow on...
Dua Lipa
1 hour ago
Dua Lipa becomes the most listened to artist in the world

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has become the second most listened...
PSL 2021
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Bowlers put Lahore Qalandars on top against Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars are on top as their bowlers sent Islamabad United's top...