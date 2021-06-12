Kinza Hashmi Looks Ethereal Donning A Stunning Saree

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model. Kinza can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, Kinza has shared some of her stunning clicks from Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s engagement ceremony donning an emerald green saree with scrupulous embroidery at the edges and left everyone falling in love with her simplicity and beauty.

She, in the caption on her Instagram, all extended best and prayers to the new couple for their better tomorrow.

She chose her straight to fall in little curves with subtle makeup and light lip shade and few accessories to finish off her entire look.

The pictures have garnered immense love reacts from her fans and netizens.

Kinza Hashmi has always been incredibly intelligent with her amazing personality and her great array of clothes. She definitely loved by teenagers.

However, the actress has also managed to create quite a good fan-base for herself with her sweet personality.

On the work front, the actress is seen showcasing her incredible acting skills in the drama serial Mohlat and Azmaish. The fans couldn’t stop but praise Kinza’s outstanding performance in both the characters.