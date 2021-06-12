Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kinza Hashmi Looks Ethereal Donning A Stunning Saree

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 04:23 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Kinza Hashmi Instagram

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model. Kinza can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, Kinza has shared some of her stunning clicks from Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s engagement ceremony donning an emerald green saree with scrupulous embroidery at the edges and left everyone falling in love with her simplicity and beauty.

She, in the caption on her Instagram, all extended best and prayers to the new couple for their better tomorrow.

She chose her straight to fall in little curves with subtle makeup and light lip shade and few accessories to finish off her entire look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The pictures have garnered immense love reacts from her fans and netizens.

Kinza Hashmi has always been incredibly intelligent with her amazing personality and her great array of clothes. She definitely loved by teenagers.

However, the actress has also managed to create quite a good fan-base for herself with her sweet personality.

On the work front, the actress is seen showcasing her incredible acting skills in the drama serial Mohlat and Azmaish. The fans couldn’t stop but praise Kinza’s outstanding performance in both the characters.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes old ones
29 mins ago
Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes old ones

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has deleted all of his past photos...
Aiman Khan
29 mins ago
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram receive ‘heartiest’ congratulations from Aiman Khan

On their engagement, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram received love and...
Fans Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Flocked Bhawna Kohli's Instagram to Reaveal Pictures Of Vamika
1 hour ago
Fans Of Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Flocked Bhawna Kohli’s Instagram to Reaveal Pictures Of Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had not revealed anything about their newly...
New Zealand: Muslims Angry Over Proposed Film On Christchurch Attack
2 hours ago
New Zealand: Muslims Angry Over Proposed Film On Christchurch Attack

Muslims have expressed outrage at the filming of two mosques in Christchurch,...
Minal Ahsan engagement
5 hours ago
Minal, Ahsan serving major retro-couple vibes in these pictures from their engagement

Showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who recently got hitched,...
BTS
17 hours ago
BTS release ‘Room Live’ to celebrate 2021 Festa

The Korean boy band BTS recently released an official collection of virtual performances...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Indian team Sri Lanka tour
10 mins ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance
11 mins ago
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked...
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?
24 mins ago
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?

Streaming services are becoming more popular in the pandemic and people are...
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka
24 mins ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water....