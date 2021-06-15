Vin Diesel Confirms The Eleventh Movie Of The Fast and Furious Franchise To Be The Last

Vin Diesel, who has played Dom Tourette since the first Fast and Furious movie, officially confirms that the fan-favourite movie series, Fast and Furious, will come to an end after its eleventh movie.

According to foreign media reports, Fast & Furious 9 was released in Russia and the in the Middle East, while the film will officially be released on June 24 and 25 in the United Kingdom and the United States. However, the movie has already been released in China on 21st May 2021, keeping in view the fan base.

The 53-year-old actors said that the last two movies of the franchise could be potentially released in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

When asked about the franchise’s future during a press junket, he responded: ‘Every story deserves its own ending.’

He also said that when he told his children about the film series coming to an end, he began to tear up.

He went on: ‘I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should.

‘There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.’

Even the film series is coming to an end, Vin said that the Fast and Furious cinematic universe will continue to exist in some other form.

The idea of concluding the series came after the conversation with Vin Diesel, stated by Director Justin Lin.

He said: ‘We got together and Vin says, “I think we should think about closing up the saga now.”

‘Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter. We’re kind of reconfiguring everything so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters.’

The first movie of the franchise, Fast and Furious, was released 20 years ago in 2001. Since then they had been breaking many box office records.

The official synopsis from Universal reads: ‘Dom is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over this peaceful horizon.

‘This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).’

The film was expected to release last year but was pushed forward due to the pandemic.