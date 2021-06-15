Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Vin Diesel Confirms The Eleventh Movie Of The Fast and Furious Franchise To Be The Last

muzzamil mehboob

15th Jun, 2021. 04:34 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Vin Diesel Confirms The Eleventh Movie Of The Fast and Furious Franchise To Be The Last

Vin Diesel, who has played Dom Tourette since the first Fast and Furious movie, officially confirms that the fan-favourite movie series, Fast and Furious, will come to an end after its eleventh movie.

According to foreign media reports, Fast & Furious 9 was released in Russia and the in the Middle East, while the film will officially be released on June 24 and 25 in the United Kingdom and the United States. However, the movie has already been released in China on 21st May 2021, keeping in view the fan base.

The 53-year-old actors said that the last two movies of the franchise could be potentially released in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

When asked about the franchise’s future during a press junket, he responded: ‘Every story deserves its own ending.’

He also said that when he told his children about the film series coming to an end, he began to tear up.

He went on: ‘I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should.

‘There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.’

Even the film series is coming to an end, Vin said that the Fast and Furious cinematic universe will continue to exist in some other form.

The idea of concluding the series came after the conversation with Vin Diesel, stated by Director Justin Lin.

He said: ‘We got together and Vin says, “I think we should think about closing up the saga now.”

‘Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter. We’re kind of reconfiguring everything so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters.’

The first movie of the franchise, Fast and Furious, was released 20 years ago in 2001. Since then they had been breaking many box office records.

The official synopsis from Universal reads: ‘Dom is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over this peaceful horizon.

‘This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).’

The film was expected to release last year but was pushed forward due to the pandemic.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Minal and Ahsan
1 hour ago
Minal and Ahsan are fed up of being tagged on social media

The ‘Jalan’ actress Minal Khan is apparently fed up with being tagged...
Kendall jenner
2 hours ago
Kendall Jenner’s love life was never revealed on KUWTK for a reason

When it came to discussing her love life on Keeping Up With...
Zara Noor wedding dress
2 hours ago
What made Zara Noor’s wedding dress problematic?

Actress Zara Noor Abbas reportedly said that her wedding gown was so...
Akshay Kumar Announces Bell Bottom's Treartical Relase On July 27
3 hours ago
Akshay Kumar Announces Bell Bottom’s Theatrical Release On July 27

Akshay Kumar is his Instagram post, finally announced the release date for...
Alizeh Shah
3 hours ago
Alizeh Shah’s recent video by the coast goes viral

Actress Alizeh Shah’s video by the beach on Billie Eilish’s new song...
Michael Costello
3 hours ago
Michael Costello has revealed that Chrissy Teigen had bullied him

Michael Costello, an American fashion designer, has disclosed that he was one...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh presents Rs1.477 trillion deficit budget; no new tax levied
10 mins ago
Sindh presents Rs1.477 trillion deficit budget; no new tax levied

KARACHI: The provincial government on Tuesday presented the Rs1.477 trillion Sindh Budget...
12 mins ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United retain their position at top of the points table against Karachi Kings

A thrilling performance by Islamabad United against the Karachi Kings saw them...
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23
29 mins ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23

Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat they...
Roger Federer qualified to the second round of the ATP tournament
1 hour ago
Roger Federer qualified to the second round of the ATP tournament by defeating Ilya Ivashka

Roger Federer eased into the second round of the ATP grass-court tournament...