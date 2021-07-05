Aima Baig & her fiancé announce their wedding date

Leading Pakistani singer Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri have given good news to their fans regarding their marriage.

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri, a beautiful duo from Pakistan Showbiz Industry, were also present at the awards show held last evening.

All renowned artists of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry were seen taking beautiful pictures during the award show. An entertainment journalist asked Aima Baig and her fiancé a question regarding their marriage. Fans of this beautiful couple are impatient and want to know when the duo will officially tie the knot.

When asked by the reporter when the two are getting married, Shahbaz Shigri and Aima Baig replied saying “God willing, we will get married by the end of this year.”