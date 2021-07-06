Arij Fatyma pitches in her two cents regarding the dressing of Pakistani actresses

Leading actress and model Arij Fatyma, who started her career with a popular comedy-drama series ‘Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2’, has sternly responded to the inappropriate dressing of Pakistani actresses.

Arij Fatyma shared a special post on her social media account on Instagram in which she said, expressing her views on the western attire of Pakistani actresses at the recent awards show, “Even though I was born in the US with my parents here since 35+ years, I feel like I am more in an Islamic country than those in Pakistan.” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arij Fatyma (@arijfatymajafri)

“#careaboutyouryouth,” she added at the end of her post.

Arij Fatyma wrote in the caption of her post that “Smart people will figure out who this is directed to.”

It should be noted that in the recent awards show held at a local hotel in Lahore, Pakistani actresses faced a lot of criticism for choosing western style clothing and for dressing indecently.

It may be recalled that Arij Fatyma started her career in the drama industry in 2012 with a popular comedy-drama series ‘Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2’.

Her other popular serials include Humnasheen, Aap Ke Liye, Yaar-e-Bewafa, and Hasad among many others.