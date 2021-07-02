Double Click 728 x 90
Do you know how much Priyanka Chopra charges for a promotional post?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 12:25 pm
Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is ranked 27th in the annual Instagram ‘Rich List‘.

According to the annual Instagram Rich List, the actress receives 30 million Indian rupees (about 60 million Pakistani rupees) for just one promotional post on Instagram.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the two Indian personalities to make it to the annual Instagram Rich List, the other being Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli who is ranked 19th in the list.

With 64 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka receives 4 433,000 for each of her promotional posts on the video and photo sharing app.

This list is released every year and includes celebrities, sports personalities and others who receive the highest pay per Instagram post.

Last year, Priyanka Chopra was ranked 19th in the list with $271,000 per promotional post.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was ranked 23rd last year, while this year he is ranked 19th with 125 million followers and receiving 50 million Indian rupees (about 100 million Pakistani rupees).

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list again. He has 295 million followers and earns 110 million Indian rupees (220 million Pakistani rupees) from every promotional Instagram post. Others on the list include Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift.

