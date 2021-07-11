Hassan Hayat Khan Pens A Beautiful Note For His Newly-Born Daughter

Pakistani showbiz couple, Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan welcomed their first bundle of joy, baby girl Raha Hayat Khan this month.

Taking to Instagram, the overjoyed father penned a beautiful note for his daughter. “It took you 9 months to come and become the absolute center of my life. I promise I will spend 9 lifetimes over to get the entire world to your feet. You have changed my entire being in just 4 days; I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Thank you for making me a father Raya Hayat Khan,” wrote Hassan Hayat.

He also thanked his fans, friends and family members for all the sincere and lovely wishes for the newly-born.

The couple had tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony with closest friends and family members as attendees.

Sadia looked stunning in a traditional bridal dress pairing with heavy jewellery, while Hassan donned in simple attire at the event.

Taking to her Instagram page Sadia Ghaffar shared an adorable photo of the Nikah ceremony with a caption: “ALHAMDULLILAH!”