Aagha Ali feels lucky to have Hina Altaf as his life partner; here’s why

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are undoubtedly one of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples. The lovebirds never shy about expressing their love for each other publicly and usually treat fans with their PDA-filled moments on social media.

Recently, the Raat starlet was seen replying to a fan’s comment saying that he is very lucky to have Hina as his life partner.

In the comments section, one of the users wrote, “Ma shaa Allah. Sir, you have such a beautiful and decent girl. Lucky you.”

To which Aagha replied, “Alhumdulillah I am,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, the celebrity star had revealed his love story with Hina began on the sets of Dil-e-Gumshuda.

“Hina and I were shooting for our drama Dil-e-Gumshuda and became really good friends while working on that project. After spending some time together we came to know that both of us need to settle down after getting married. My mom knows me so well and she helped me believe that I Like Hina and I should ask her if we can get married and that was such a random proposal because I asked it on a phone call.”

Hina said, “Me and Agha’s mother used to play an online game together before we decided to marry and I had talked to her a couple of times so she knew what kind of a girl I am.”