Adnan Siddiqui expresses grief over the death of actor Talat Iqbal

Raba NoorWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 09:25 pm
Adnan Siddiqui

Pakistani actor Adana Siddiqui has expressed his deep grief over the death of senior actor Talat Iqbal.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actor wrote a heartfelt note on his official Twitter account he wrote that it was sad to know that we lost another star, Talat Iqbal belonged to the golden age of the Pakistan showbiz industry.

Praying for the actor’s forgiveness, Adnan said in his tweet that Talat Iqbal was a real star of the ’70s and ’80s.

“Saddened to know we have lost another gem who belonged to the golden era of Pakistani entertainment industry. May Allah grant you peace, Talat Iqbal sahib, an integral star of the 70s-80s,” he wrote along with the throwback picture of late Talat Iqbal.

It should be noted that former senior actor Talat Iqbal has passed away in the United States after a short illness.

Actor Talat Iqbal’s death was confirmed by his family.

