Ali Zafar shares some funny BTS from ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ shoot, Watch video

Ali Zafar, a Pakistani artist who recently dropped his Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar, has provided some behind-the-scenes clips from the production. The BTS videos from the shoot were shared by the Laila O Laila singer on Instagram and Twitter at the same time.

He posted the video with the caption “Some behind the scenes fun from the shoot of #larshapekhawar.” The BTS video has left Ali Zafar’s millions of fans swooning after he shared it on social media.

Ali Zafar’s new song Larsha Pekhawar, featuring Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core, was released last week in honor of Pashtun Culture Day. Within a few days, the music video had crossed over five million views on YouTube.

The song is dedicated to Pashtun brothers and sisters, according to the singer. He dedicates the song on YouTube as “A tribute to their vibrant culture, values and most of all bravery”