Ali Zafar shares some funny BTS from ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ shoot, Watch video
Ali Zafar, a Pakistani artist who recently dropped his Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar, has provided some behind-the-scenes clips from the production. The BTS videos from the shoot were shared by the Laila O Laila singer on Instagram and Twitter at the same time.
He posted the video with the caption “Some behind the scenes fun from the shoot of #larshapekhawar.” The BTS video has left Ali Zafar’s millions of fans swooning after he shared it on social media.
Ali Zafar’s new song Larsha Pekhawar, featuring Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core, was released last week in honor of Pashtun Culture Day. Within a few days, the music video had crossed over five million views on YouTube.
The song is dedicated to Pashtun brothers and sisters, according to the singer. He dedicates the song on YouTube as “A tribute to their vibrant culture, values and most of all bravery”
Read More
Ayesha Omar flaunts her elegant looks in bridal attire
Ayesha Omer is a gorgeous actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She made...
Sarah Khan shares enchanting picture with husband Falak Shabir
Sarah Khan is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
Sana Javed’s new gorgeous photo set the internet on fire
Popular Tv star Sana Javed recently uploaded a gorgeous photo that took...
Fatima Effendi looks fabulous in her latest picture
Fatima Effendi is a Pakistani actress, model, and television personality. In 2001, she...
Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures
Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known Pakistani model and influencer who came to...