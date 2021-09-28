Alizeh Shah praises by Korean youtubers, watch video
We all know that the Pakistani drama industry is growing at a rapid pace. The celebs are gaining more popularity more than the stars and actors of olden times. The fan base is rapidly growing, which is excellent news for the Pakistani industry.
Alizeh Shah, another well-known Pakistani actress has become popular not only in Pakistan but internationally as well. Alizeh has worked in Ishq Tamasha, Dil Moum Ka Dia, Ehd E Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Taana Baana. She has made a prominent name in a short time.
Lately, the actress has been reviewed by Korean YouTubers who aim to cater to their international fans by showering love and praise to international stars.
Korean duo reacted to the beauty of Alizeh Shah. They got shocked to see her age and said that she looks young and her Instagram feed is also youthful, girl loved her beautiful face and lips.
The girl was of the view that Alizeh has an obsession with Cherry’s color makeup, she also compared her with Cherry saying she looks like a cherry. They loved her looks and praised her.
Have a look at the video.
