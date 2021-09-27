Ayesha Omar flaunts her elegant looks in bridal attire

Ayesha Omer is a gorgeous actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She made her television debut in the drama series Kollege Jeans in 2000. She was born on 12th October 1981. She has appeared in many popular drama serials.

The Tanhai actress has shared a series of captivating pictures of herself from her bridal shoot on Instagram.

Recently, Ayesha Omar appeared in a beautiful bridal shoot. Her styling and makeup look accentuates her beauty. She looks superb in alluring ensembles and regal looks created for her bridal look.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)