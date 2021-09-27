Ayeza Khan’s latest photoshoot with daughter Hoorain
Ayeza Khan is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 15 January 1991 in Pakistan. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial, Tootay Huway Per as a supporting character.
She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Zard Mausam, Adhoori Aurat, Mere Meherbaan, and many more.
Here are a few latest pictures of Ayeza Khan with their daughter. Have a look!
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest gorgeous pictures.
She shared the pictures with the caption “Mere dunia ha tujhme kahin… #happydaughtersday “
Read More
Maya Ali wishes birthday to her little brother with a lovable note
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a...
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous in a white dress, See photo
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani actress. She has appeared in several films,...
Yumna Zaidi’s new gorgeous pictures set the internet on fire
Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
Anoushay Abbasi and Noor Hassan’s recent pictures create buzz on social media
Anoushay Abbasi is a stunning Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who...
Sumbul Iqbal Khan looks stunning in the latest picture
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...