Ayeza Khan’s latest photoshoot with daughter Hoorain

Ayeza Khan is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 15 January 1991 in Pakistan. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial, Tootay Huway Per as a supporting character.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Zard Mausam, Adhoori Aurat, Mere Meherbaan, and many more.

Here are a few latest pictures of Ayeza Khan with their daughter. Have a look!

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest gorgeous pictures.

She shared the pictures with the caption “Mere dunia ha tujhme kahin… #happydaughtersday “