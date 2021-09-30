‘Blue plaque’ was erected to honour Princess Diana

The English Heritage has erected a “Blue plaque” in memory of Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

Flat 60, Coleherne Court, Old Brompton Road, London, SW5 0EF, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, has a plaque commemorating the event.

A blue plaque is a permanent sign installed in a public place in the United Kingdom and elsewhere to commemorate a connection between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site, and it serves as a historical marker.

Hurrah! 🎉 The moment our latest blue plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales was unveiled 🔵 pic.twitter.com/c4fGI28Vkl — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) September 29, 2021

“Our most recent blue plaque is dedicated to Diana, Princess of Wales.” Blue circle. Lady Diana Spencer, later known as the Princess of Wales, was described as “so much to so many” by her flatmate Clarke, according to British Heritage on Twitter.

In August 1997, Prince Diana, the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William, was killed in a car accident in Paris.