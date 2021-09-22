Daniel Craig opposes the casting of a woman as James Bond

Daniel Craig, a British actor, has sparked outrage on social media after claiming that a woman should not portray James Bond.

In an interview with Radio Times, the former on-screen James Bond stated that there are greater roles for women than the classic suited and booted secret agent.

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part for a woman that is equally as good as James Bond?” “Says the 53-year-old actress.”

His comments come only weeks before the premiere of No Time to Die, his next Bond film, which will hit theatres on October 8.

Barbara Broccoli, the franchise’s producer, had previously made similar statements about the character in an interview with Variety.

She had said, “James Bond can be any hue, but he is male.”

“I feel we should be creating new female characters — strong female personalities,” she says. I’m not interested in casting a woman to play a male character. She said, “I believe women are considerably more interesting than that.”

This comes amid speculation that Lashana Lynch may take over as Bond’s 007 in the flick.

“With Bond, it could be a guy or a woman,” Lynch told The Guardian. They could be of any race: white, black, Asian, or mixed. It doesn’t matter if they’re young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old played Bond, people would throng to the theatres to see what this two-year-old would accomplish, right?”

“We are at a point in history where the entertainment industry isn’t just offering viewers what it believes they want. She explained, “They’re essentially giving the audience what they want to offer the audience.”