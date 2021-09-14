Disha Patani amazes fans by rocking an eastern attire, see photos
Disha Patani is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Indian media industry. She was born on 13 June 1992.
Disha, an Indian actress, never ceases to astonish her fans with her daring photographs.
Take a look at some recent captivating photos of Disha Patani that she recently shared on her Instagram profile.
The picture is being liked by fans and has more than 1,225,103 likes so far. The comments section is also flooded with praises for the actress.
Read some of the comments below:
