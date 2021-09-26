Dua Lipa stuns fans as she walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week
On Friday evening at Milan Fashion Week, British singer Dua Lipa startled fans by making her first-ever appearance on the catwalk alongside Gigi Hadid.
The pop star, Dua Lipa who is the face of the Italian fashion house’s latest campaign, opened and closed the Versace show. She also walked alongside seasoned models including Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell.
Stella Maxwell and Emily Ratajkowski also walked in the show, as did Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon. she captioned: “It has been such an incredible experience to continue my journey with my Versace family from starring in a campaign to now opening the SS22 show! Donatella, it’s been a dream to walk in your beautiful show.” Lipa said in a statement.
View this post on Instagram
Dua strode down the runway in a fitted black suit with a waist cut-out and large gold safety pins. Her hair was fashioned straight with waist-length extensions.
Lipa, dressed in a pink metal mesh tank top and matching skirt with a dramatic slit, also closed the show. According to sources, she also posed alongside Donatella Versace at the end of the presentation, which was soundtracked by songs from Lipa’s album Future Nostalgia.
Read More
Priyanka Chopra leaves Beau Nick love struck as she falls in love with her 'Earth Dress'
One event at a time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes social media by...
Watch Kareena Kapoor enjoys Briyani sent over by Saif Ali's co-star Prabhas
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her meal on Instagram Stories...
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana wears a crimson outfit for a night out with friends in New York
Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, enjoyed a fantastic...
Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi becomes best buddies on sets of Tiger 3 in Turkey
Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been in the...
Which BOL Kaffara is better? Neha Kakkar? Jubin? BOL Beats?
BOL Beats, one of the emerging platforms for all the desired artists,...