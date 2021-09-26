Dua Lipa stuns fans as she walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week

On Friday evening at Milan Fashion Week, British singer Dua Lipa startled fans by making her first-ever appearance on the catwalk alongside Gigi Hadid.

The pop star, Dua Lipa who is the face of the Italian fashion house’s latest campaign, opened and closed the Versace show. She also walked alongside seasoned models including Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell.

Stella Maxwell and Emily Ratajkowski also walked in the show, as did Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon. she captioned: “It has been such an incredible experience to continue my journey with my Versace family from starring in a campaign to now opening the SS22 show! Donatella, it’s been a dream to walk in your beautiful show.” Lipa said in a statement.

Dua strode down the runway in a fitted black suit with a waist cut-out and large gold safety pins. Her hair was fashioned straight with waist-length extensions.

Lipa, dressed in a pink metal mesh tank top and matching skirt with a dramatic slit, also closed the show. According to sources, she also posed alongside Donatella Versace at the end of the presentation, which was soundtracked by songs from Lipa’s album Future Nostalgia.