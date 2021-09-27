Ellen DeGeneres recalls on the show’s early days: ‘I wanted it to be a happy place’

Host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres reflected on the early days of her show, Following the revelation on social media that her namesake talk show will be ending.

Since 2003, the Ellen DeGeneres program has been the most-watched show on television.

Ellen, 63, revealed in an interview, “I think I gave the advice on day one. I mean, I wanted to make a show that was really fun for everybody and an escape for an hour a day. Whatever was going on in the world, I wanted this to be a happy place. I wanted everyone here to have fun working here and I wanted to not take it for granted, to enjoy it.”

“But if you would have told me that in 19 years that I would be doing this 19 years later, I never thought it would last this long. I thought it would do well, but, you know, talk shows don’t last that long usually. So I’m, you know, beyond blessed and grateful for it going this long,” She further added.