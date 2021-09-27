Ellen DeGeneres recalls on the show’s early days: ‘I wanted it to be a happy place’
Host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres reflected on the early days of her show, Following the revelation on social media that her namesake talk show will be ending.
Since 2003, the Ellen DeGeneres program has been the most-watched show on television.
Ellen, 63, revealed in an interview, “I think I gave the advice on day one. I mean, I wanted to make a show that was really fun for everybody and an escape for an hour a day. Whatever was going on in the world, I wanted this to be a happy place. I wanted everyone here to have fun working here and I wanted to not take it for granted, to enjoy it.”
“But if you would have told me that in 19 years that I would be doing this 19 years later, I never thought it would last this long. I thought it would do well, but, you know, talk shows don’t last that long usually. So I’m, you know, beyond blessed and grateful for it going this long,” She further added.
Read More
Ranveer Singh's stunning selfie in a sleek black outfit will help you beat the Monday blues
When Ranveer Singh comes out in luxury, he always manages to turn...
Neha says that her mother-in-law felt her baby bump was real In 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'
In Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Neha Kakkar revealed that her husband Rohanpreet Singh's...
Actress Ghana Ali is pregnant; shares adorable clicks flaunting her baby bump
Actress Ghana Ali and her hubby Umair Gulzar have announced that they...
Umer Sharif’s departure delays for US, next 48 hours are critical for his health
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif was shifted to the ICU of a private...
Akshay Kumar wishes daughter Nitara Kumar 'A Happy Daughters Day'
On world's daughters day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wishes her daughter Nitara...