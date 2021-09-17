Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video

Raba NoorWeb Editor

18th Sep, 2021. 12:13 am
Faryal Mehmood

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills.

Recently her viral dance video came to light and drew the attention of netizens as the Lal Ishq actress shared her dance moves to the folk song “Manike Mage Hithe” on her Instgaram handle.

Have a look:

The actress is very outspoken when it comes to her lifestyle.

While fans love Faryal’s dance moves, most did not appreciate the actress’s revealing wardrobe and took to the comments to school her on “ethics and modesty” and wrote, “Good dance but thori limits cross ni hogaen”, to which Faryal swiftly replied to the troll and wrote, ” Not at all, unfollow me.”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power

Tiffany just weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving...
5 hours ago
WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her 'susral' goes viral

The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram...
6 hours ago
Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire....
6 hours ago
Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral

Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has...
6 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to find a balance between career and motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence is looking forward to starting a family with her husband,...
7 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat wins heart in red floral t-shirt, see photos

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry. She...