Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills.

Recently her viral dance video came to light and drew the attention of netizens as the Lal Ishq actress shared her dance moves to the folk song “Manike Mage Hithe” on her Instgaram handle.

Have a look:

The actress is very outspoken when it comes to her lifestyle.

While fans love Faryal’s dance moves, most did not appreciate the actress’s revealing wardrobe and took to the comments to school her on “ethics and modesty” and wrote, “Good dance but thori limits cross ni hogaen”, to which Faryal swiftly replied to the troll and wrote, ” Not at all, unfollow me.”