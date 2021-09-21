Gal Gadot wears Ben Affleck’s batman mask to pay homage to the Caped Crusader

In honor of Batman Day, Gal Gadot surprised fans by sharing a humorous video of herself trying on the Caped Crusader’s mask.

The 36-year-old actress was spotted on the set of the 2017 film Justice League wearing Ben Affleck’s iconic black mask, which did not fit her head and gave her a nasty appearance.

‘It’s not that horrible, or my head isn’t that huge,’ Gal explained. She was honoring the Caped Crusader.

The crew was amused by her, with practically everyone smiling when they saw the slender actress wearing the enormous mask.

Gal sat on a case wearing her Wonder Woman costume, and it took two men to put the mask on her head.