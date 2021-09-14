Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo
Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress, model, and singer. Hania is a multi-talented woman who never ceases to impress her fans with her acting or singing abilities.
Acclaimed showbiz star Hania Aamir usually keeps fans indulged with her fun-filled activities on social media also shares her daily routine with them.
The actress shared beautiful photos of herself wearing a silver outfit to her Instagram account. Here we have a picture of Hania Aamir.
Take a look:
She shared the photo with the caption “some @pictroizzah 📸 loving”.
