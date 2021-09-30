Hareem Shah latest video makes the internet gushing over her, watch video

Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Shah is famous for her controversial behavior as well. Her videos always makes round on social media and people some time criticized her video.

Hareem shared multiple videos on her Instagram account to keep her fans updated. Shah who gained recognition from TikTok has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

The controversial TikTok queen and model recently took Instagram and shared her videos from the Likee App.

In the first video she is acting on an Arabic song and in the second she is doing some action on a sad song.

Have a look!