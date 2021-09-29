Imran Abbas is all praises for music maestro Lata Mangeshkar Ji
Pakistani star Imran Abbas is all praised for the Queen of Melody Lata Mangeshkar Ji, who is an Indian playback singer and music director. She is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India.
The Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan actor shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar Ji on his Instgaram story which also shows her autograph for Imran Abbas.
Imran wrote, “Subtracting the colors of your voice from our memories leaves our life like a blank canvas.”
Lata Mangeshkar is a legendary singer of the Indian showbiz industry she had sung a number of popular songs with her beautiful voice. Recently Lata Mangeshkar is celebrating her 92nd birthday with her family.
