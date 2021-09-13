In Pictures: Minal, Ahsan set couple goals at their grand reception

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 10:17 am
Minal Khan reception

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram threw a grand reception for their friends, fellow stars and family members.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on September 10, looked straight out of a fairytale at their reception. The internet was flooded with the exuberant function of Minal and Ahsan.

For the day, the actress slipped into a head-to-toe off-shoulder ivory tail gown which was absolutely breathtaking. She wore soft smokey eye-makeup with a touch of ivory glitter. The stunning and delicate diamond neckpiece with earrings were enough to adorn her entire exquisite look.

The event rolled out under a well-set stage for the couple. The joyful groom looked dapper in a black suit paired with a maroon tie.

Take a look:

Minal Ahsan reception

Minal Ahsan reception

Minal Ahsan reception

In one of the clips, the lovely couple was all smiles while cutting the cake at their reception surrounded by a number of photographers and family members. 

The theme of the venue, as shown in the videos, was white with Ahsan and Minal’s names printed on the stage.

Moreover, from Miss to Mrs, the actress has also officially changed her last name to ‘Minal Ahsan’ on her Instagram handle right after her wedding event.

Minal Ahsan

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan got engaged earlier this year. The couple announced their wedding last month.

