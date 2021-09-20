Jannat Mirza’s new TikTok video goes viral, watch

Jannat Mirza is a beautiful Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok star. She is the most popular artist on the Tik Tok app, and she is well-known for her incredible styling. She was born in Faisalabad on August 11, 1997. She has 2.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Jannat has a propensity for winning hearts, and she did it again this time when she released a beautiful video from her birthday celebration in which she can be seen playing with her friends.

She posted the caption “Finding friends with the same mental disorder..priceless!”