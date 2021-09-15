Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the Freddy Krueger climax after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The actor, Kartik Aaryan resumed filming Freddy a few days after shooting the climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. For the uninitiated, Freddy is a dark thriller starring Kartik, who will be seen in the genre for the first time.

Alaya F., a newcomer, sits alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film’s production began a few months ago, and the film’s climax was shot on Wednesday.

Kartik posted a picture of Freddy’s clapperboard on Instagram, with the word ‘Climax’ under Scene No. Kartik captioned the black-and-white snapshot, “Climax par Climax,” a reference to the recently shot climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sharing the climax clapperboard of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier, Kartik had written, “Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort !! (sic).”