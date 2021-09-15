Kim Kardashian finally responds over trolls criticising her Met Gala look
Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble at Met Gala drew the attention of everyone on social media. After receiving immense criticism over her Met Gala look she decided to clap back at the trolls.
Following her Met Gala look, social media users began to flood social media with memes about her resemblance with that of a Harry Potter’s “dementor“.
Took to Instagram, the reality TV star shared a slew of photos of the outfit and behind-the-scenes snaps with her glam team and defended her dress choice.
“What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?” she wrote in the caption.
In the photos of her Met Gala look, Kim was seen in an all-covered look wearing a black T-shirt, T-shirt dress, leggings, boots, a dramatic train as well as a face covering.
