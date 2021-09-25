Mahira Khan paying tribute, by celebrating 10 years of ‘Humsafar’

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984. She is most known for playing Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid’s Humsafar, for which she won multiple awards, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.

Khan is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her glorious drama Humsafar The serial, which made her the instant sweetheart of Pakistani drama, captivated the hearts of millions around the world.

Taking to Instagram paid a tribute to all those ‘Humsafars’ who made her the big star she is.

“10 years of signing to forever

My Humsafars,

I love you all with all my heart and soul.

Yours,

Khirad,” wrote Mahira on the photo-sharing app while attaching a video of some famous Khirad moments.

Take a look!