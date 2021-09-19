Mathira denies getting plastic surgeries “I am all natural, don’t be jealous”

Mathira is one of Pakistan’s most divisive media personalities. Because of her outspoken personality, she has been a successful anchor and model throughout her career. She began her live late-night show on a private channel, and it became a huge success.

Mathira was recently seen on the set of Ahsan Khan’s popular show Time Out With Ahsan Khan, where she discussed her procedures. People think she’s had a lot of operations and silicone implants, but that’s not the truth, she claims. “I haven’t had any of the surgeries, I am all natural, don’t be jealous”, said Mathira.

Because of her appearance, many people believe Mathira has undergone numerous operations and implants. Her page receives a lot of comments as well.

Netizens slammed her statements, claiming that she had undergone numerous surgeries from head to toe. Fans claim that everything about her is synthetic, from her eyelashes to her lips, but if she denies it, we should trust her.

People will not believe in reality, according to Mathira. A few admirers stated that surgeries aren’t always terrible, but that if you’ve had them, you should own them.