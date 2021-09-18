Mumbai’s temperature rises as Nora Fatehi steps out in à la mode white dress
Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi always amazes her fans and followers with her new hot and sizzling photos this time her jaw-dropping outfit took the internet by storm.
She stepped out to aggrandize the streets of Mumbai and set the temperatures soaring with her striking look in a cut-out white dress.
Nora, who is known for her bold sartorial choices, turned the streets of Mumbai into her personal ramp as she posed for the paparazzi in her sultry look.
Take a look,
Nora is a beautiful Indian actress and dancer. She was born on 6th February 1992. She comes from a Moroccan family and was born and raised in Canada.
