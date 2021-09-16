Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous in new alluring pictures
Naimal Khawar, a well-known and gorgeous actress in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, has uploaded her stunning images on social media.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
She is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her followers by uploading her most recent gorgeous photos.
The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 30,000 likes so far. The comments section is also flooded with praises for the actress. She has 2 million followers on her Instagram account.
