Netflix purchases all of Roald Dahl’s works

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it had purchased the complete works of famed children’s novelist Roald Dahl, who wrote such classics as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda.

The Roald Dahl Story Company, the family corporation that controls the late British author’s copyright, has been purchased by Netflix.

Netflix in 2018 signed a deal with the company to create animated series based on 16 Dahl books.

“This acquisition builds on the partnership we started three years ago to create a slate of animated TV series,” Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, managing director of the RDSC and Dahl’s grandson, said in a joint statement.

Under the prior agreement, Oscar winner Taika Waititi and Zootropolis screenwriter Phil Johnston are developing a series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and a Matilda the Musical adaptation is in the works.

“These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture — the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more,” Netflix said.

Dahl died in 1990, at the age of 74, after writing such classics as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Matilda, The Twits, The Witches, and The BFG.

His books have been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide.

“These stories and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent,” the statement said.

“As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix.”

No financial details of the deal were given.

According to reports published by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, the licensing contract for just 16 Dahl works cost Netflix more than $100 million.

Several Dahl works have already been adapted for the big screen, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Witches, Fantastic Mr Fox and The BFG.